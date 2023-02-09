ONE of the competition's most damaging two-way runners is expected to take a cautious approach to his return to the AFL.
Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh expects to miss at least the first month of the home-and-away season, which starts in mid-March, following off-season back surgery.
The Cobden export, who finished fourth in the 2021 Brownlow Medal, is running again but "hasn't looked too far ahead".
"With the physios at the moment, every session there are incremental gains involved. We haven't put a timeline on the contact stuff as yet," he said.
"With the back there are strict guidelines you have to follow but now that we're past the six-week mark, we can still start introducing other things."
Walsh, 22 and already with an All-Australian honour to his name, said he wanted to ensure he had no lingering impacts from the surgery and wanted to play a part in the Blues' quest for finals in 2023.
"For me, I want to come back the best player I can. Wherever that lands, we'll reassess at that month mark," he said.
"I learnt the hard way last year about how cruel it can be missing games late in the year.
"That's when it really counts. Standing here now, I want to be fit and firing around that time of year."
Walsh has played 81 games for Carlton after he was snapped up as the number one pick in 2018.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
