Drink, drug-driver admits seriously injuring man

A Terang district man has admitted crashing a car while drunk and high on cannabis, seriously injuring another man.
Jarrod Baudinette, 52, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Thursday to reckless conduct endangering persons and negligently causing serious injury.
Summary offences of drink and drug-driving were uplifted to the same court and guilty pleas entered.
Baudinette seriously injured a male aged in his 40s in a crash at Terang on October 10, 2021.
He had cannabis in his system and within three hours of the crash recorded a blood alcohol content of .181.
The matter was listed for a plea hearing on Thursday and the court heard the victim had provided a victim impact statement to the court.
But Judge Gregory Lyon said he was very concerned the matter was "entirely under-prepared".
He said written submissions received from Baudinette's lawyer "missed the mark entirely".
The judge said cases involving similar charges, including negligently causing serious injury by driving, had resulted in sentences of more than five years' jail.
"I can tell you right now, he is not looking down the barrel of a community correction order," the judge said.
The plea hearing was adjourned for the defence to consider the case law mentioned.
Prior to the arraignment, the judge said he would be looking at remanding Baudinette in custody.
But the lawyer said the offender suffered severe back pain and successfully requested he remain on bail.
Baudinette will face a plea hearing in Melbourne County Court in March.
