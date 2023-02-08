The Standard
Home/News/Local News

MP slams closure of two ticketing offices in south-west

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ticketing offices close in region

Hamilton residents will no longer be able to buy V/Line tickets from a ticket agent in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.