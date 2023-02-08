Ticketing offices close in region

Hamilton residents will no longer be able to buy V/Line tickets from a ticket agent in the city.
A V/Line spokesman said the Hamilton and Dunkeld ticket agents had recently ceased operations.
V/Line is looking for alternative agents in both locations.
"All coaches servicing Hamilton are equipped with an onboard ticketing system so passengers can purchase a ticket once boarding the coach using either cash or card," the spokesman said.
"Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased on the V/Line website."
MP Emma Kealy spoke about the issue in parliament this week.
"Local people and particularly elderly people are going to find a backlog to be able to buy a ticket to get on a bus to travel to Ararat and get on a train and go through to Melbourne," Ms Kealy said.
"Often there are a lot of people who are waiting to buy a ticket."
Ms Kealy said the lack of options for residents followed the closure of the ticketing office in Horsham recently.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
