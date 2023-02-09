A Warrnambool butcher business is selling fives times the usual amount of a gourmet sausage after it took out a national award.
Lucas Brothers Butchers' Texan chilli beef sausage won the gourmet/open class sausage category at the Australian Meat Council Industry Sausage King, Best Butchers Burger and Smallgoods National Finals in Adelaide last weekend.
Butcher shop owner Peter Harris said when he heard their name being called out he was in shock.
"With this product and where we've gone with it, there's 1500 butcher shops in Australia so to be the one to win was amazing," he said.
"It's taken a bit to sink in with a lot of laughs since then but it's been great. It's been a bit of a whirlwind for us.
"After we won I rang the butcher who made the product, Todd Kairl, and he was in tears."
Mr Harris said he rang all staff members to thank them.
He said so far this week, he had sold five times more of the award-winning product than usual.
"It was 10 years in the making so it's a huge accolade," Mr Harris said.
"For the south-west town of Warrnambool to be recognised, we've done all right.
"It's putting us on the map."
The chilli sausage was also recognised at the Victorian Sausage King Awards in November.
Mr Harris said the business was focused on its products sold under the Great Ocean Road Smallgoods brand.
"People forget that we're not just a butcher, we should be a deli as well because we supply all deli meats," he said.
Mr Harris said in March his products would be entered in the World Charcuterie Awards in London, after winning a competition in Australia in 2022.
The winners will be announced in May.
"It would be unreal if we did well out of that," he said.
Portland's Hallidays Butchers entered AMIC's national competition in the poultry category for its Thai chicken sausage, but did not come home with a win.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
