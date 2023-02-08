It was a very exciting last round of Western District Playing Area midweek pennant with fourth spot up for grabs in every grade.
Division one action witnessed an extremely close game between the top-two sides in City Diamonds and Timboon with all three rinks decided by one shot with City emerging victorious by one overall.
These two sides will meet again in the second semi-final next week at Terang.
Koroit and Lawn Tennis were vying for fourth spot.
Koroit managed a draw with Terang which was enough to secure fourth after bottom side Warrnambool Gold's upset win over Lawn Tennis.
Koroit will meet Port Fairy in the elimination final at Warrnambool.
In division two, the top-two teams - City Rubies and Warrnambool Blue - lost their last round matches but will still meet in the second semi-final at Koroit.
There was four teams battling for the last two finals positions, with Koroit's victory over Lawn Blue securing third. City Pearl's 64-50 win against Timboon was enough to oust the latter from the four, and set up a first semi-final match-up with Koroit at Warrnambool.
City Zircon swapped positions with City Emeralds with a 46-33 win, setting up a rematch next week in the division three second semi-final to be played at City.
The first semi-final at Warrnambool will also be a rematch of the last round with City Opals hoping to repeat their comprehensive 42-24 win over Port Fairy.
Warrnambool Green's last-round loss to bottom side Lawn Gold prevented it from grabbing fourth spot.
All the attention in division four was on fourth place. Incumbent Koroit put paid to the challengers with a two-rink win over Terang. The finals see City Topaz and Port Fairy having the double chance while City Jade and Koroit play off in the elimination final, with both these matches at Warrnambool.
Saturday pennant's final home-and-away round will be played on Saturday with results to determine the finals makeup. I have listed the contenders and finals scenarios below:
Division one:
City Red will finish first and Warrnambool Gold will finish second.
City Gold can only miss the finals if it loses all rinks and either Koroit makes up a 12-point and 60-shot differential or Port Fairy and Mortlake play a draw.
Mortlake must win against Port Fairy at Port Fairy.
Port Fairy needs to win or draw against Mortlake.
Koroit is very outside chance as listed above.
Division two:
City White will finish first. The winner of City Blue and Warrnambool Red's match at City this week will finish second with the loser finishing third or fourth.
Warrnambool Green can only miss the finals if it loses all the rinks against 10th-placed Terang and City Brown get all the points against top side City White.
Division three:
Warrnambool White and City Yellow will finish in the top-two places and Lawn Green will finish third.
Current fourth is Port Fairy which plays bottom side Koroit at Port Fairy and needs only to win to stay in.
Should it lose City maroon and Dennington Aces are close enough to pounce should they record good wins.
Division four:
Dunkeld White will finish in first place. Port Fairy Black is guaranteed finals and will keep second spot with a win at Mortlake, while third-placed Mortlake need a rink win to be assured of progressing and an 8-0 win to grab second.
Fourth-placed City Orange could lose out with a big loss to Dunkeld and a big win by City Purple over Terang.
Matthew Ottobre from Bowls Victoria is running a workshop at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm for representatives from all clubs across our region.
The WDPA delegates met last Monday evening to reflect on the pennant season and plan for the 2023-24 season.
Many aspects of the format were considered and another meeting will be on March 27 for delegates to report back on their respective clubs' preferences on the issues raised.
The West Coast Region novice singles championships for both men and women were completed at City Memorial Bowls Club last Sunday.
A very large contingent of supporters witnessed a thrilling grand final playoff in the afternoon in both categories, which was preceded by four keenly competitive semi-finals earlier in the day.
The eventual women's winner was Jodie Bertrand of Apollo Bay, having defeated Sue Creed of the Dennington.
In the men's section Jaques Jansen van Vuuren of Warrnambool defeated David Costin of Simpson.
Both winners will go on to compete in the Victorian State Novice Singles Championships at Mulgrave Bowls Club in suburban Melbourne this weekend.
The annual Women's Inter-division Match is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at Hamilton.
Our three playing areas contest the Ann Wright and Margaret Sumner Shield.
Last year the WDPA was successful in winning the shield back after losing it the previous year in Colac to the Far Western Area.
Dennington Bowls Club will hold its annual Clarkson Event on Sunday, February 26.
It is an all-day tournament starting with a champagne and bacon and egg breakfast at 8.30am.
Entries, either single or team, can be registered with the club.
Terang will host and celebrate the 61st year of the Terang Rotary Club Annual Tournament on Wednesday, March 1. Team entries can be conveyed to the club by February 24.
City Memorial Bowls Club will host the Western Region Past Presidents Association Annual Max Hammond Tournament on Monday, March 20, starting with a two-course luncheon at 12 noon.
This tournament is a single-entry event and is open to all bowlers. Entries can be conveyed to the Past Presidents Association secretary Peter Hayes on 0437 944 703 by Monday, March 6.
