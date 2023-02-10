When Warrnambool mum-of-two Susannah Gleeson discovered a lump on her breast she feared the worst.
"I thought 'that doesn't look good' and straight away I knew," Ms Gleeson said. "I had to wait two weeks to get a mammogram because there was so much backlog with COVID-19."
The Emmanuel College teacher was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in September 2020 at the height of the pandemic.
"I knew it felt different," she said. "I was a bit dubious, so I went in for a mammogram. I did that on a Friday and by the Monday I was back at the doctor's office and she was telling me that I had all the markers for breast cancer."
Ms Gleeson, 42, will share her story at Saturday's Relay For Life in Warrnambool at Deakin University.
She said the news was a shock for her family and it brought back difficult feelings from when she was 18 years old and her own mum Jill was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"The hardest part though was trying to explain it to my children and my partner Isaac," she said.
Her children Ava and Jack were aged eight and two years at the time and Ms Gleeson said her family were so supportive and positive.
"They just wrapped their arms around me and we got through it," she said.
Ms Gleeson said she was fortunate to remain at home and receive treatment from amazing oncology specialists in Warrnambool.
"When you're first told you have cancer, it's very overwhelming," she said. "When you're in the doctor's office you probably only retain a little bit of information."
Ms Gleeson said the Cancer Council provided valuable information booklets when she started treatment, which helped with her anxiety.
"It was nice to be able to go home and read the pamphlets in my own time and really understand what I'd been diagnosed with, what the treatment process was and where you go to from here," she said.
"Reading stories from other people who had gone through it and how they had experienced it - I found it very helpful."
She said breast cancer was prevalent in women around her age.
"Hormone levels are higher in your 30s and 40s, compared to later in life, so the cancer can grow more quickly," she said.
"We need to be really vigilant in our 30s and 40s and I think when you have kids you put yourself on the back-burner and put your kids first. We need to make sure we still go for those check-ups."
Ms Gleeson said it wasn't until she returned to work last year after her treatment that she realised the enormity of what she'd been through.
"I felt reasonably OK but that's when I think I broke down mentally," she said. "I was so fragile. I think it all came out. Because of the kids as well I'd been pretending everything was fine. I was through all the treatment and then it hit home - that was a bit traumatic."
She is pleased to now have medical appointments only every six months and have her life return to normality.
"I'm on a journey but I feel like I'm on the other side of it now," she said. "I feel much better than I had for years. Leading into it I was so tired. I thought it was because Jack didn't sleep, but in hindsight I had no energy and was so tired because I had cancer."
Her advice for anyone newly diagnosed is to stay positive.
"Try not to think about the whole treatment plan and break it down into weeks at a time so it's not too overwhelming," she said. "Keep going through the motions of what the doctors are telling you and tick each part off."
Her family and Emmanuel College colleagues and students will walk as a team at Saturday's Relay For Life.
"It's inspiring to see everyone get involved and it's heartening to hear other people's stories and understand how they've dealt with a diagnosis or their losses," she said.
"The candlelight vigil ceremony is also really special. Seeing all of those candles lit up around the oval in the dark in memory of special people or symbolising the battle you are currently fighting or have overcome is such a beautiful moment."
Ms Gleeson encouraged south-west residents to get involved in the event, whether it was joining a team or making a donation for a cancer-free future.
"Every little bit helps. If we can help fund vital cancer research, it's a good thing," she said.
Teams can still register or individuals can attend and walk for an existing team. Register at the event, which is on Saturday from noon to 10pm, or go to relayforlife.org.au
