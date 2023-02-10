The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool mum shares cancer journey ahead of Relay For Life

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Susannah Gleeson, 42, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in September 2020 and will share her journey at Saturday's Relay For Life. Picture by Anthony Brady

When Warrnambool mum-of-two Susannah Gleeson discovered a lump on her breast she feared the worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.