Police reminder not to light up as man set to be charged over illegal burn-off

A man is expected to be charged over an illegal burn-off as police remind residents not to light up during fire danger periods
Hamilton police Sergeant Mark James said residents continued to burn rubbish despite the Southern Grampians Shire still having strict fire restrictions.
He said police attended an illegal burn-off in Hamilton's Rasmussen Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning.
"There we found a male burning rubbish in his back yard," Sergeant James said.
"He thought he would do it in the middle of the night so no one would know."
Sergeant James said the man would be subject to charges of conducting a burn-off during the fire danger period.
The region's fire restrictions don't end until May 1.
Sergeant James said it was a timely reminder to obey the restrictions or face penalties.
"If police attend, you will be liable to being charged with offences and for very good reason," he said.
"At the moment it's dry and there's real potential for fires to get out of control."
Penalties for illegal burn-offs can be up to 12 months' jail or more than $22,000 in fines.
Last month emergency services attended an area at Nigretta Falls, west of Hamilton, where a fire burnt about 30 hectares of land.
