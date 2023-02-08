The Standard
Hamilton man could be charged with lighting illegal burn-off

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:15am
Police reminder not to light up as man set to be charged over illegal burn-off

A man is expected to be charged over an illegal burn-off as police remind residents not to light up during fire danger periods

