Highly profitable dairy by the bay | House of the Week

An outstanding 250 cow high-production irrigation dairy awaits your interest at Port Fairy.
This property at 1694 Princes Highway boasts a farm which offers strong return on capital qualities.
Or, you could alternatively use it for a multitude of agricultural pursuits, including specialised horticulture/cropping, cattle and sheep breeding/fattening.
Located close to Port Fairy Bay, this dairy farm is 272 acres in 7 titles and existing infrastructure includes 40 paddocks serviced mostly by five-metre wide all weather laneways.
These are watered by a bore to large troughs via 2" water lines.
The well-equipped 20 aside herringbone dairy with Automatic Cup Removers (ACRs) has an 8200 litre vat, 250 cow yard, auto draft, and three-pond effluent system.
Elders Real Estate Warrnambool's Tom Luxton, who is handling the sale, said this property was a highly profitable irrigation dairy farm set-up for absolute ease of management.
Also, the seven titles, Port Fairy Bay views and closeness to the town are some of its key features.
There is a 30m x 20m calf shed/workshop and 30m x 12m hay shed/machinery shed.
A 200-megalitre ground water licence services 30 acre pivot and 20 acres of fixed sprinklers, and there is 98 acres of additional hydrants for travelling irrigator.
This means that the paddocks always have feed on it, even during dry and wet seasons.
Current pasture species include matrix perennial ryegrass, hummer fescue and clovers and significant fodder reserves on farm.
The property also features a functional and well-appointed three or four bedroom home with open plan living areas.
There is one bathroom and enough room for four cars.
The property offers three bitumen road frontages and there is a walk-in walk-out option available.
Also, much of the land surrounding the farm to the south of the Princes Highway has been rezoned for housing developments.
Port Fairy is a historic fishing town located on Victoria's far south-west coast on the Moyne River, between Portland and Warrnambool.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.