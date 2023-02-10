The Standard

1694 Princes Highway, Port Fairy | High-production dairy farm

February 11 2023 - 9:00am
Highly profitable dairy by the bay | House of the Week
  • 1694 Princes Highway, Port Fairy
  • 3 Bed | 1 Bath | 4 Car
  • 272 acres in 7 titles
  • For sale by EOI, closing Thursday March 9
  • Agency/agent: Elders Real Estate. Tom Luxton 0427 528 548.
  • Inspection strictly by appointment.

An outstanding 250 cow high-production irrigation dairy awaits your interest at Port Fairy.

