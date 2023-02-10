Without a doubt, Warrnambool Art Gallery would benefit enormously by developing extensive additional gallery spaces (The Standard, February 8).
The building wherein it is currently housed has been adapted from a former doctor's rooms: it's too small to display a reasonable selection of the collection, let alone special exhibitions. And the site itself is too confined; it's not fit for purpose.
It's worth recalling that there are some excellent galleries in regional Victoria: Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton, Hamilton, Castlemaine and Mildura, each of which makes a significant contribution to art and design in their respective communities.
And each of these attracts visitors from out of town, especially to take in special exhibitions. Many regional towns increasingly benefit from the influx of visitors, particularly in the cooler months when a day on the beach, or in the bush, is not so popular. Sadly, Warrnambool does not warrant inclusion on this list of esteemed venues.
There has been some local discussion of building a more adequate gallery on Cannon Hill. But that would rob the town of irreplaceable and valued 'green, clean, open space', and somehow a gallery building and associated car parking would possibly become an unfortunate obstruction in the foreground of a very picturesque landscape.
Meanwhile, just out on the main entry avenue to Warrnambool sits the former FJ site. It's languishing and looks underutilised. It might be adapted to gallery uses, including a range of performance, craft and art workshops for local artists.
This approach is seen in The Mill in Castlemaine and The Jam Factory in Adelaide. Appropriately, Sir Fletcher Jones was a generous supporter of the WAG.
This suggestion would not be inexpensive, the site would need to be acquired from the current owner; however, along with the FJ gardens as a sculpture park, this possibility could be a stunning and attractive addition to Warrnambool and warrants further investigation.
May I suggest, the current site is too confined and Cannon Hill is inappropriate, but with a bit of imagination and commitment, the FJ site might prove to be an excellent option.
Damien Mugavin, Joslin, South Australia
I have always celebrated Australia Day - a day we can celebrate this great nation with each other regardless of race, beliefs and social status, a feat many nations are envious of.
This year I was very disappointed that some sections of the media swayed by influences outside this country run a campaign aimed at dividing Australians over the date of this great day.
By definition, Australia Day is the official National Day of Australia. Observed annually on January 26, it marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and raising of the Union Flag by Arthur Phillip. This definition is really not what the vast Australians are celebrating; firstly the Union Flag does not represent this country and played no part to creating this nation.
The Eureka rebellion on November 30, 1854 was the catalyst that led to the creation of Australia as we now know it. Following this the co-operation of the states led to the drafting of a constitution in 1890 by Samuel Griffith. A decade later, England agreed to Australia becoming an independent nation and the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act became law on July 9, 1900.
The Constitution came into force on January 1, 1901 creating Australia as a nation. The first meeting of Parliament took place on May 9, 1901 at the Exhibition building in Melbourne followed by a great celebration. Does the raising of the flag of England represent the efforts of those who created this great nation, Australia?
Rob Graham, Terang
The pro duck-hunting fraternity, including SSAA and some National Party members, justify duck shooting because it allegedly brings money to regional areas. However, there has never been any independent research carried out to prove this so the statement is total insolence.
They could start by asking regional tourism operators how duck shooting affects visitor numbers, not an expensive or difficult exercise I would have thought. I guess they are afraid the truth may come out, that duck shooting actually deters visitors to regional areas.
Elizabeth McCann, Newmerella
Why are we being expected to vote 'yes' for the Voice by Labor without knowing what we are voting for?
The lack of detail upfront is very suspicious indeed and very dangerous.
Would you say 'yes' to a quote from any service provider without the details listed? Would you say 'yes' to a bank loan without all the conditions available?
Sensible action is not to put your signature to something you don't know enough about.
If you don't know what you are saying 'yes' to, just don't do it.
And why I ask, is the 'NO campaign' not being given a equal share of taxpayers' money to put their case forward? What is the government afraid of?
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
