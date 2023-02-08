Man transported to hospital with head injuries after assault

A Hamilton man was transported to hospital with head injuries after an alleged assault in a residential street on Wednesday.
Sergeant Mark James, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said police were called to reports of an alleged assault in Kenna Avenue about 7.30pm.
He said there was a fight between two men, aged 38 and 39, at a residential address.
The men were known to each other.
Sergeant James said the younger male was transported to hospital with head injuries.
"The man was injured but the injuries weren't life-threatening," he said.
He said the 39-year-old Hamilton man was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Hamilton police station to be interviewed.
The man was subsequently charged with assault-related offences, including recklessly causing injury which carries a maximum penalty of five years' jail.
Sergeant James said the accused was bailed to appear in Hamilton court at a later date.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene about 7.20pm Wednesday.
"Paramedics treated one patient on scene who was taken to hospital in a stable condition," she said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
