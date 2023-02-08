The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man suffers head injuries in Hamilton assault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man transported to hospital with head injuries after assault

A Hamilton man was transported to hospital with head injuries after an alleged assault in a residential street on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.