The eyes of the world are on The Midfield Group's new state-of-the-art $37 million protein extraction plant, but the company is keeping the secrets to its success under wraps.
With products from the new plant ending up in the planes we fly, the make-up we use and the ice-cream we consume - things that may have once been tossed away to landfill are now being put to good use.
Constructed during the pandemic to replace the Levys Point facility, the new plant has been up and running for 18 months, however it hasn't been without its hiccups.
But Midfield's Dean McKenna said they had now been able to put a lid on the odours it was emitting.
"Until the last couple of weeks we haven't been able to get the required spares to keep it running the way it should be. Hence that did leave a bit of smell around," he said.
The pandemic's impact on the supply chain had led to the longer wait for parts, Mr McKenna said, but he wanted to let the community know it had now been rectified.
Mr McKenna said it was fair to say the world was watching what The Midfield Group was doing in Warrnambool. "It's getting a lot of attention," he said.
"It's the best in the world. It's the most technologically advanced protein extraction plant."
The plant turns what was previously stock feed for pigs, chickens and aquaculture into premium pet food and even some products fit for humans such as bio-fuels, cosmetics and more.
"It's the exact same product that was going in down at Levys Point - by and large - but it just gets separated and goes out differently," Mr McKenna said. "This is a whole new level for us.
"It's actually three different processes in one."
Project manager Kevin Banner said up to 200 tonnes a day of by-products from meat production go into the plant and come out as either dried protein or fats and bio-fuels. They then end up in things such as fish and chip oil, bakery shortenings, lipstick, cosmetics, premium pet food, and green bio-fuel.
The protein is used domestically and in the USA, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. "Our largest export market is the USA. That goes into premium pet foods," Mr McKenna said. The fats are used for green fuels exported largely into California.
Mr Banner said it was a paddock-to-plate model where steak was cut off the bone and the bone put in the bin which was then sent to the new plant for processing. "What we've done is separate that raw material so that we can turn them into different quality products," he said.
Mr McKenna said they had long supplied bio-fuel diesel but since the world had gone greener there was now a huge premium for it.
"Our environmental footprint is lower than anyone else in Australia in this industry," he said. "We actually get a premium off a buyer - they use the savings for their carbon credits. That's how efficient we are."
Midfield Meat's former Levys Point rendering facility will be decommissioned within weeks after the internal equipment was sold off this week.
What is next for the site is still in the planning stages but nothing has been decided.
The old plant had been operating near the coastal reserve since 1965, and in 2019 the company's plan to build a new modern facility on the Scott Street site was given the seal of approval by Warrnambool City Council.
The $37 million project was constructed during the pandemic and has now been operational for about 18 months.
Project manager Kevin Banner said lots of the key equipment inside the Levys Point plant had now been sold and it would be removed in coming weeks.
Mr Banner said the internal equipment such as some of the key cooking and pressing components had been purchased by an Australian company.
"We call it the backbone of the plant," he said.
"There has been no clear decision on what the future looks like, but in the short term it will probably be storage."
The Midfield Group's Dean McKenna said while the future of the site hadn't been decided, it would definitely not be another rendering plant.
"I can assure you of that," Mr McKenna said.
There is an agreement in the planning scheme that forbids the Levys Point site from being used for another rendering plant.
Mr McKenna said there were also no plans to use the site for other industrial purposes that would require large amounts of trucks accessing the site.
When The Midfield Group first raised the prospect of moving the plant on-site, it caused angst within the community.
"Everyone was basing their thinking based around how the old one was built and operated," Mr Banner said.
But he said the move to the new plant on Scott Street had taken 100 trucks a week off the road.
But there were also other environmental benefits to the move, Mr Banner said.
He said the excess heat lost at the old plant never had any purpose.
At the new facility, the excess heat lost is recycled to heat hot water for the entire Midfield site amounting to 1.1 megalitres a day.
"That's a huge environmental thing," he said.
"The carbon offset is significant."
When the new plant was given final approval, former councillor and environmentalist David Owen told the council meeting there would be much dancing in the street when the Levys Point plan was decommissioned - something that is on the verge of happening.
When Warrnambool's Mollie Smith was studying medicine with the aim of becoming a GP, her uni job working at Midfield Meat took her career in a whole different direction.
"I started working in the field when I needed money as a uni student, and I really enjoyed the fast pace and friendly working environment and just kept going," Ms Smith said.
"It is hard work. If you put the work in, it will reward you in time - it certainly has."
At university she was studying to be an emergency GP with the aim of working on the hospital wards.
But after finishing her undergraduate course she came back to Warrnambool, and when she again asked for a job at the meatworks, Midfield's Dean McKenna told her to go and see the world first.
So she did.
Ms Smith moved to the United Kingdom but after six months working there as a nanny, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she decided to move back home.
"They issued the travel warning and I decided it was time to pack up and come home," she said.
"I'd started working in the boning room, which I have done previously in my uni holidays."
Ms Smith worked on the line for five months straight - her longest stint working there.
That's when Mr McKenna offered her a job working on the project development of the new protein extraction plant - something that has paved a new career path for her.
Ms Smith now does all the sales and quality assurance for the new protein extraction plant.
And her background in medicine means she fully understands the science behind the products - whether that be the proteins, fats or bio-fuels.
"It's a technical role, and she can talk the talk," Mr McKenna said.
