Long-time Woolsthorpe resident Bruce Keen has spoken of his "despair" at the possibility of a wind farm on his doorstep as he prepares to present to a state government planning panel.
The specially appointed panel has been running all week to assess several changes to the proposed Woolsthorpe Wind Farm, with community members including Mr Keen and Midfield Meats founder Colin McKenna due to present at the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on Friday.
The wind farm was first granted a permit in 2008, with permission to build 20 turbines and each one standing 135 metres high. In 2017 the wind farm developer successfully applied to increase turbine height to 168m and the latest amendment would push them higher still, to 230m tall at the tip of the blade.
The $190 million project has had to tick an extensive list of conditions, producing environmental, heritage and avifauna management plans. The developer expects construction of the wind farm to take around a year and bring 60 jobs to the area.
While the increased power and efficiency of the larger turbines has allowed Spanish-owned developer Enerfin-Ironstone to reduce the total number of units from 20 to 13, some Woolsthorpe residents perceive the height increase to be a more serious blow to their amenity. The closest turbine is about 4km from the township.
"All of a sudden it's just grown and grown and grown," Mr Keen said. "It's a 95m increase since the first proposal. It's beautiful country around here and it's going to be ruined."
All of a sudden it's just grown and grown and grown.- Bruce Keen
It's not the first time the project has come before a planning panel with proposed changes in 2012 and 2017 triggering close scrutiny but each time it has been approved.
The state government has previously cited the green energy potential of the wind farm and the new design would produce enough power for 55,000 homes, more than double the capacity of the original 20 turbine proposal.
But the intervening 15 years has also seen a concentration of wind farm projects in Moyne Shire, sharpening community concern and prompting the local council to plead with the state government to set limits on the density of turbines in the area.
The council hardened its stance against new wind farm projects in September 2022, objecting to all new projects until the state government until the government develops strategic planning for renewable energy in the region.
Mr Keen said he believed many of his fellow residents had lost track of the project over the years. "There weren't that many objectors to the 2017 changes because many in the community didn't realise there was an amendment in progress," he said.
He said September 2022 was the first time the developer had released images showing what the turbines would look like from ground level.
"It's one thing seeing the plan from above. When you actually see them coming out of the ground, it's a very different story," he said. "It's getting to the point where you're just not sleeping, just worrying. I'm a bit despairing at the minute."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
