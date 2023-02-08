Plans to demolish a Warrnambool house and turn it into two dwellings for social housing has won the support of councillors despite objections from neighbours.
It is one of a number of similar projects that will come before council in coming months which would help address the city's chronic housing shortage.
Plans for the property in Henry Street attracted eight submissions which would see the former council-owned property razed and two new dwellings built in its place.
In 2021, the council handed over $4 million worth of property it had on its books to the Salvation Army, with caveats preventing the city selling it.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the planning application for the Henry Street project during Monday night's ordinary council meeting.
The move to demolish houses across Warrnambool and turn them into more public housing comes on top of the Salvation Army's $6.5 million plan to build 21 townhouses off Mortlake Road behind its new chapel and mission centre.
Construction of the Salvation Army complex is under way.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said she of the eight objections to the Henry Street development, almost all were in relation to the intended use of the dwellings. "The use is not what is being assessed for this applications," she said. "I think the proposed dwellings are sympathetic to the area, specifically being single-storey dwellings."
Cr Paspaliaris said by comparison the adjacent property had three existing single-storey dwellings.
Cr Ben Blain said it was not a "super dense" development, only going from one residence to two.
"I understand the objections from the eight objectors. But there is a real need for more social housing in Warrnambool," he said.
"It's not going to be densely populated in that street either - apart from those two, it's going to be fairly spread out.
"And, hopefully as more and more of these applications come through they'll be spread amongst the city which will be really exciting.
"It's important moving forward that there is more social housing and more supply on the market to try and accommodate the chronic housing shortage that we do have here."
Cr Blain described it as an exciting development. "It's good to finally see some of the Big Build funds hitting the ground from the state government because you know we need it," he said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was great to see some of the buildings coming to fruition and planning. "We've got a real need for affordable housing and community housing in the city," she said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the development was not outside the character of the precinct. "It's going to present more benefits to our city than any detractions," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
