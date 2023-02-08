MUSIC: Port Fairy Jazz Festival, runs until Sunday.
OPENINGS: Self-Created Pride Party, The Dart and Marlin, from 7pm. Neil Griffin A Slice of Life Through My Eyes exhibition, The F Project, 6pm-8pm.
SHEEPDOG: Commonwealth Championship Sheep Dog Trials, Gardens Oval, Port Fairy, runs daily until Sunday.
MUSIC: Kathryn Clements, St Brigid's, Crossley, workshop 3pm-4pm, dinner and show 6.30pm.
AG: Tyrendarra Agricultural Show, Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve, 9.30am-5pm.
CHARITY: Cancer Council's Relay for Life, Deakin University oval, noon-10pm.
SHOW: The Winner Is... Academy Award-winning Songs, Portland Arts Centre, from 1pm.
MARKET: Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
MUSIC: Mark and Gonzo with special guest, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
TALK: Artist Kathryn Ryan, Merri View Gallery, 2pm.
CRICKET: Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's semi-finals, Uebergang Oval, Allansford and Reid Oval, Warrnambool, from 1pm.
MARKET: Market Square, Mortlake, 9am-1pm.
FUNDRAISER: Ovarian Cancer Australia, Black Pepper, Warrnambool, 10am-noon. RSVP by Monday, February 13.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
