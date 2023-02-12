Right royal treat on track for Warrnambool

The Standard
Warrnambool in for a right royal treat with short tourist train trips on offer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
The train that was used by the royal family on tours of Australia is offering short tourist trips out of Warrnambool.
Warrnambool is in for a right royal treat with a special heritage train once used by King Charles operating short tourist trips next month.

