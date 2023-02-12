Right royal treat on track for Warrnambool

Warrnambool is in for a right royal treat with a special heritage train once used by King Charles operating short tourist trips next month.
Seymour Rail Heritage Centre president John Crofts said they would run three shuttles to the new Boorcan loop on Saturday, March 4.
The special train will be in Warrnambool as part of the Captain's Choice charter tours, but while it awaits its passengers the heritage railway group has decided to run the short trips.
"It's to the new loop that was put in between Terang and Camperdown as part of the V/Line track upgrade," he said.
Mr Crofts said there would be no opportunity to get off because there was no platform to get off there.
"They stay on the train and the locomotives run around to the other and and then we go back to Warrnambool."
The train can cater for 250 people on each of the three two-and-a-half hour return trips which will allow passengers to experience the luxury of how royalty enjoyed travel in years gone by.
"It is the so-called royal train with the state car number four with its end platform and the Yarra parlour car with its end platform, and also the 1937 Spirit of Progress dining car," Mr Crofts said.
The 'E' Passenger carriages dates back to 1906 and feature compartment-styled seating with open air windows.
"It will be nine carriages all up."
While the dining car will be available to sit in, there won't be a la carte service but there will be two kiosks onboard serving drinks, snacks and food.
Mr Crofts said it was the first time they have run short tourist trips out of Warrnambool with the royal train.
"It's a nostalgia thing for many people in country communities to get back in touch with particularly the wooden cars which they remember when they were kids," he said.
"We've done shuttles with them in other locations but it is the first time we've been run shuttles on any part of the Warrnambool line."
The heritage train will stay the night in Warrnambool before taking the Captain's Choice passengers back to Geelong on Sunday. "On Saturday it's mums and dads and kids and grandparents, Sunday is our premier charter customers but it's the same train."
Mr Crofts said State Car Four was built in 1912 and started being used on royal trains from that date and there was a succession of royal visits.
Among the most famous passengers to grace the Royal Car were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their 1954 Australian tour and Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.
The trains depart Warrnambool station at 9.05am, 12.05pm and 2.55pm. Tickets will be $40 for each adult and $20 for children.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.