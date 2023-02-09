The Standard
Staff shortages are one of biggest risks to Warrnambool City Council, Blain says

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
February 9 2023
Staff shortage starts to bite council surplus

Staff shortages at Warrnambool City Council are starting to eat into its budget surplus with money being spent on hiring contractors to fill the gaps, a councillor says.

