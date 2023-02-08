AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon says having reigning AFL premiers Geelong in Warrnambool this week has been outstanding for the growth of the game in the region.
The 2022 AFL champions visited town for a community camp this week, hosting an open training session at Reid Oval, a kids' clinic, an Indigenous clinic plus school visits.
"Across the two days there was 10,000 touch points, so that's a massive amount of people at the clinics, school visits and training," Muldoon said.
"It has a massive impact right across the region. We had over 250 Auskickers attend the clinic (on Tuesday night) so when you talk those numbers it's great.
"It's not just the students, but the community themselves. I don't think we've had a community camp since 2018, 2019. If we get the power of just having that contact with AFL players, it's massive for the community.
"That's why AFL clubs come to the region, to inspire the next generation so they go back to their community club and continue on with the tradition of playing football in our region."
Muldoon said the Cats had been "outstanding" in their ability to engage with the community.
"The buy-in from Geelong was incredible, it was one of the best run community camps I've seen," he said.
