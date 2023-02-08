Demand on Warrnambool's mobile phone network jumped 25 per cent during the busy summer period, with Telstra revealing plans to increase the number of towers in the region.
Telstra regional general manager for Victoria Steve Tinker said during December and January, its network experienced a 25 per cent increase in download data traffic.
The demand peaked between December 21 and January 8, but there was also a similar increase in the average number of users on the Telstra network in Warrnambool during January.
"However, while some people may have noticed an impact at peak times, in general the overall network performance during January was still pretty good," he said.
"Levels of performance and users have almost returned to normal now."
Telstra has six mobile base stations in Warrnambool and another three sites nearby in Koroit, Allansford and Winslow.
"Mobile coverage and its performance can be impacted by a variety of factors but in places like Warrnambool, increased usage by tourists during the holiday season can slow data speeds and sometimes cause delays with connecting calls," Mr Tinker said.
"Once holiday times end, performance levels usually return to normal."
Telstra is currently seeking to build a new base station in Bushfield and, as part of a co-investment program with the Victorian government, are also in the early stages of planning and design for two more sites at Allansford and Warrnambool East.
"Once completed, these additions will help in terms of Telstra coverage and capacity for the city and surrounding areas," Mr Tinker said.
While the drain on internet didn't interfere with the running of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January, Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said he had received feedback there had been issues for patrons.
"We did get some feedback that things were jammed," Mr Parry said.
He said he hoped a proposed new tower at Allansford could help.
"It probably won't solve it but it will certainly alleviate the compounding of the issue during the Classic weekend," he said.
The proposed mobile phone tower at Bushfield was knocked back by Warrnambool city councillors last year, and the issue is expected to go to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal.
"Discussions are still ongoing and we are awaiting the VCAT hearing in April. No decision has yet been made on our way forward," Mr Tinker said.
"Telstra remains committed to improving Telstra mobile coverage in the Bushfield area."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
