The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Demand on Telstra's network in Warrnambool soars over summer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for internet rose 25 per cent over summer in Warrnambool.

Demand on Warrnambool's mobile phone network jumped 25 per cent during the busy summer period, with Telstra revealing plans to increase the number of towers in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.