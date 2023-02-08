Working dogs from across the nation have been put through their paces this week, with more than 400 canines converging on Port Fairy.
The Commonwealth Championship Sheepdog Trials began at the Gardens Oval on Sunday and will run for a week, with interstate owners travelling thousands of kilometres to compete.
The championships will include the coveted Australian Dog of the Year title with $1500 prize money for the winner of the prestigious title. The first round will be held on Friday afternoon and the second round is on Sunday morning.
Categories already held this week include the novice section, won by Jim Dodge from Snake Valley, west of Ballarat, with his dog Viewfield Sam. Dodge took home $1000 prize money, while the winner of the farmer and encouragement trial was Macarthur's Ali Davis with her dog Hilton's Holiday, winning a $40 cash prize.
President Bill Paton said Ms Davis was new to the sport and she'd done very well taking out the category.
The open trial and improver trial categories began on Wednesday, with finals to be held this week and the TransTasman competition is on most nights.
Mr Paton said this year's event attracted 412 entries which was consistent with previous years and the competition was of a high standard.
"Last year was very good too," he said.
"The bigger it gets, like everything, more people get involved. You've got to be good to win it. The competition is very strong.
"A lot of people say this is the best trial in Australia and that's why we get so many entries. It's an indication (of its popularity). If numbers dropped too much we'd be doing a bit of thinking.
"We have a lot of people at the oval and its surroundings. There's caravans here everywhere. The place is nearly full."
The event follows the Koroit Sheepdog Trials at Victoria Park which attracted 230 dogs. It began on January 31 and finished on Sunday.
Notching up another win was Jim Dodge and his dog Paton's Abbey from Snake Valley taking out the Australian Sheepdog Championships at Koroit by a point, ahead of Warrnambool's Conor McConnell and his dog McConnell's Lad in a close final.
