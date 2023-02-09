The flower entries at this year's Tyrendarra Agricultural Show are set to bloom after a tough year of growing.
The cut flower and floral art competitions will form part of the show at Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Tyrendarra Pastoral and Agricultural Show president Anne Burley said the entries at the 2022 show were impacted by the weather.
"But this year is shaping up to be a good year for cut flowers," she said.
Ms Burley said the committee expected to see 3000 people come through the gates on the day.
A new addition to this year's show is the on-farm cattle challenge.
Entries closed on January 30, the judging was completed at the entrants' properties this week and the winners will be announced at the show on Saturday.
The show site has had a freshen up with upgrades to the poultry shed.
"As well as the pure-bred poultry category and waterfowl, including ducks, we've got a class for what they call backyard fancies that are basically backyard chickens, and crossbreds," Ms Burley said.
"A lot of people have accrued chickens and poultry over the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is a chance to show them off."
Another popular competition is the pet show which has run for more than 10 years.
People can bring their pets on the day to the village green at 11am to enter, with the competition categories including pet most likely to scare grandmothers and the best fancy dressed pet and owner.
"A stick insect won one time," Ms Burley said.
"The majority that come in are dogs, but some people have pet sheep, snakes, mice or ferrets.
"An occasional cat comes in but they're few and far between because they're hard to transport.
"It's just really good fun there's a few rivalries on pets in the district."
If you're more into looking back at the past, there is the historical section in the pavilion which has the theme Tyrendarra and surrounding districts with classes for local schools and farms. There will be articles, maps and tools entered.
"In the past we've had some absolute choice products that are worth a fortune," Ms Burley said.
"Last year the theme was retro and we had some flared paisley flower design pants and platform shoes someone had worn back then (the 1960s) and lime green and black plastic floor lamp shade covers.
A few years ago when it was vintage themed we had original nautical maps books and kitchen swift hand beaters.
There will also be a mystery item patrons can take a guess what it is to win a prize.
Entries for all competitions can be handed in from 7am, the main entertainment will run from 9.30am-4pm, with the gates closing at 5pm.
View the schedule or purchase tickets at tyrendarraagriculturalshow.com.au.
