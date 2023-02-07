PORT Fairy Cricket Club is reeling after two of its life members Geoff Coxall and Paul Ross passed away within days of each other last week.
Geoff died on February 1 while Paul passed away on February 3.
Club stalwart Wally Sheehan said it was a sad time for the Coxall and Ross families but also for members of the cricket club.
"The passing of Geoff and Paul has really rocked the club," Mr Sheehan told The Standard.
"It's a very, very sad time for their respective families but it's also been a tough time for members of the cricket club.
"Geoff and Paul were highly respected by all the members of the club.
"They both played important roles in the development of the club in varying ways over many years."
Sheehan said Paul's cricketing prowess was impressive while Geoff shone behind the scenes.
"It's been well documented about Paul's cricket achievements since his passing," he said.
"He was a great division one player and captain-coach of the club but Geoff was a quiet achiever.
"Geoff never reached the levels Paul did on the cricket field but what he did off the field was quite remarkable."
Geoff debuted for the club in 1983-84 before going on to play 77 senior games.
A right-handed middle order batsman, who bowled second or third change, he scored 1402 runs, with his best effort 106 not out against East Warrnambool-YCW.
Geoff took 35 wickets with the ball during his playing days.
Geoff, a long-serving and respected teacher at the Port Fairy Consolidated School for 20 years, was a key player in setting up Port Fairy's first mini-colts (then under 14) from scratch in 1986-87 and he coached, umpired and managed the side until 1992-93.
Sheehan said Geoff worked tirelessly to improve facilities and grounds at the Pirates' Southcombe Park headquarters and it was a source of great pride for him.
"Geoff assisted Bob Dwyer in getting the turf wicket ready for years," he said.
"Geoff and Bob would put in countless hours making sure the turf wicket was right for games.
"Geoff was a top handyman who loved working on the tools fixing up any maintenance issues we had at our facilities."
He was 77 years old and is survived by Steve, Jodi, Mel, Joel and Josh and their families.
Geoff's funeral will take place at Port Fairy's Uniting Church at 1pm on Thursday.
