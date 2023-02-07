Man flown to hospital after house fire

A man has been flown to hospital after a house fire in Camperdown on Tuesday night.
CFA crews were called to the scene shortly after 6.15pm to find the house fully ablaze.
Crews from Camperdown and Noorat helped to bring the blaze under control, and were still on scene.
A CFA spokesperson said specialist crews from Geelong including the hazardous materials unit were currently checking the house.
A police spokesman said the man was being flown to hospital after the house fire in Manifold Street.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
