Man in late 70s found guilty of historic child sex offences

A man aged in his 70s has been found guilty of historic child sex offences in Warrnambool.
The man stood trial in Melbourne County Court this month charged with sexual offending against a girl in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
On Tuesday a jury found him guilty of all charges.
The offences included five counts of sexual penetration of a child aged between 10 and 16, four counts of indecent assault, three counts of gross indecency and one count of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Jurors were told the victim and her family would travel from Melbourne to Warrnambool where the offender lived.
It was during these trips the man sexually assaulted the girl, who was aged between 11 and 14.
Jurors heard the victim later told a number of people, including her father and husband, about the offending.
The man was arrested and interviewed in March 2018.
His lawyer told the jury the sexual acts didn't occur.
The man was taken into custody and will face a plea hearing in March.
Are you affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
