Corangamite Shire Council has called a special meeting to discuss its electoral review submission.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council would need to weigh up the pros and cons of councillors being allocated wards.
The council must prepare a submission for an independent electoral representation advisory panel, which is considering if the council has an appropriate number of councillors, should be one large unsubdivided area or should be subdivided into wards.
Cr Gstrein said the review would change how the community elected councillors.
"The status quo of a mixed system of multi member and single member wards is no longer allowable under the new Local Government Act," Cr Gstrein said.
"This means we will be getting a new electoral system.
"There is a possibility that we will lose our ward system meaning some communities may no longer have their own local councillor.
"In all likelihood we will either get a single unsubdivided municipality where councillors are elected by the shire at large, or we will get seven single member wards likely through a new Terang ward and Camperdown being split into two wards."
Cr Gstrein said the trend across the state seemed to be toward rural councils abolishing wards.
She said the meeting would be an opportunity for the council to finalise a formal position.
"Each system has pros and cons, which council will weigh up in deciding its formal position," she said.
"Single member wards are more likely to be truly local representatives of their ward, be easily accessible to residents and aware of local issues.
"On the other hand, there is a risk that councillors may sometimes not take a whole-shire perspective."
Cr Gstrein encouraged community members to get actively involved.
Submissions are open now and close on Wednesday, February 22. The meeting will be held at the Killara Centre in Camperdown from at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, February 14. It will be open to the public.
