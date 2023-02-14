South-west man floats idea for 2000-kilometre coastal walk

A 2000-kilometre coastal walk in Victoria would rival some of the world's best, according to a Cape Nelson man.
Lynn Murrell, 75, first floated the idea of the Great Victorian Coastal Walk when he became the first person to walk 2000 kilometres from Nelson to Cape Howe.
Mr Murrell said he believed linking a number of existing coastal walks, including the Great Ocean Road Walk and the Great South West Walk, would help put the state on the international map.
He completed the trek in just over three months, camping along the way and dodging the odd snake or two.
Mr Murrell said he believed there was a huge appetite across the world for coastal walks.
"I think it would be huge," he said.
"There are iconic walks all over the world that are very popular.
"People love the challenge of long walks and we've got one of the most unique coastlines in the world."
Mr Murrell said there were a number of existing coastal walks, which would make the task easier to achieve.
"It could be done with a few linkages and marketing it as one walk," Mr Murrell said.
"There's so much of it - including sandy beaches - that is so easy to walk.
"It's been done all over the world and it would be a great attraction for Victoria."
Mr Murrell said while he didn't think he would walk the entire 2000-kilometres along the coast again, he was still regularly travelling to other places for seaside treks.
"I think it's great for people to get out and about and experience nature," he said.
Mr Murrell said after completing his walk, he met with a number of government ministers, who at the time expressed some interest in the concept.
"I'm hoping it will go forward - it's an idea that's waiting to happen," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.