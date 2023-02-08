Pathfinder Angus will once again offer an outstanding draft of 275 bulls in February - 145 on-property at Naracoorte and 130 on-property at Penshurst.
The draft of quality bulls will appeal to the most astute cattle breeder for their incredible growth, carcass, structural integrity, docility and easy-doing characteristics.
Our sale bulls are run in large contemporary groups and have been selected from 650 bulls, so we can guarantee only the best will be offered for sale.
The line-up will feature some stand-out sire lines:
Baldridge Beast Mode has proven to be the cattleman's choice throughout the country, topping sales wherever he has been used.
His progeny are heavy, moderate, thick, docile and Top 1 per cent on structure.
We have the biggest line-up of his progeny in the country.
The other large powerful sire group is from Nationwide, an Intensity son that sires incredible growth, thickness, structure and docility.
He is a sire that is extremely easy-doing.
If you are looking for heifer bulls, Newly has been used widely as a docile, calving-ease, curve-bending specialist and has many impressive sons in the sale.
For those wanting to add doing-ability, the feature carcass sire, Intensity L519 adds extra fat and marbling, docility and structure, all in the Top 5 per cent of the breed.
The 2023 sale team are an impressive group of bulls with extra capacity, softness and excellent carcass qualities.
Proven performance is the breeding policy at Pathfinder Angus and last year was no exception following high demand for quality Angus genetics.
They hosted three annual bull sales in 2022, on property in Victoria, South Australia and with a sale at Roma, Queensland.
The team also recommenced their bi-annual global genetics tour, travelling to the USA in August.
Contact Nick, Sara or Elle for more information or visit moylepathfinder.com.
Hear the latest on livestock production at one of Agriculture Victoria's regional roadshow events coming soon to Wangaratta, Sale, Buninyong and Dunkeld.
Agriculture Victoria is keen for livestock producers to attend the BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef Regional Roadshow, 'High performing livestock, pastures and people', which will deliver four half-day forums for sheep and beef producers across regional Victoria.
The roadshow is a collaboration between Agriculture Victoria and its beef and sheep networks partners Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA).
Agriculture Victoria Meat and Wool Program Manager, Lyndon Kubeil, says the regional roadshows will provide the ideal opportunity to network with representatives from AgVic, AWI and MLA, along with other producers, while also hearing from leading industry experts in managing sheep and beef businesses.
"Our tagline for this series 'High performing livestock, pastures and people', reflects the complexity of managing agricultural businesses, plus the roadshow will provide information for producers recovering from the floods and ongoing wet conditions to support them getting back to business," he says.
"The roadshows are designed to bring together experts from relevant management areas and promote discussion among all attendees."
Speakers include:
Dr Joan Lloyd - Animal health and welfare identifying seasonal risks and reducing reproductive losses including pneumonia, mastitis and prolapsing.
Cam Nicholson - Feedbase management including identifying your limiting factor and maximising returns on the increase cost of inputs including land and fertiliser.
Nathan Scott - Measure to manage reproduction to identify the key performance indicators of high performing females in sheep flocks and cattle herds and management to achieve them.
Sally Murfet - Profit and people will explore how people can improve the productivity and profitability of your business.
Event locations and dates are Wangaratta (February 28), Sale (March 1), Buninyong (March 2) and Dunkeld (March 3).
All the roadshows start at 9am, finish at 1pm and include morning tea and lunch.
Tickets are $25 per business, with up to four attendees per business, from go.vic.gov.au/3G6WI9J.
Alec and Jo Moore and the Weeran team are thrilled to be putting on their 50th On Property Bull Sale on February 28 at Weerangourt, Byaduk.
It's quite an achievement across 31 years, with this sale to be their 33rd Autumn Bull Sale, along with 17 Spring Bull Sales.
Alec says about 3,400 bulls have been sold by Weeran Angus in the last 30 years, mostly into Western Victoria, but also NSW and SA.
"There are a couple of families who have purchased bulls in the very first sales, and the next generation are still purchasing bulls from Weeran Angus... that is a great thrill for us," Alec says.
"We have met fantastic people in the industry who have purchased our genetics, and we have enjoyed travelling across Victoria, NSW and South Australia delivering them.
"It's been so interesting to see their operations and chat to the buyers. Everybody has a story!"
Alec says Dick Whale from Independent Breeding and Marketing Service has worked with them for many years assessing their cattle for every sale and assisting with Sire Selection.
"He has been an integral part of our team, and we have seen many changes across the industry," he says.
"We were one of a couple of Angus Studs in this district when we first started our auctions, and now it is a very concentrated area for leading Angus genetics.
"We have embraced the latest technology with developments through Angus Australia with genomic testing and can very proudly say we are a Sire Verified Bull Sale Catalogue."
Alec says this means every bull you purchase at Weeran Angus is what it says it is.
"It is a very honest program," he says.
"The ebv's are the most accurate and precise you can get, so you know exactly what you are buying at Weeran.
"This also enables them to use a number of young yearling bulls to join heifers and then sell them on to the industry as proven sires."
"We have embraced the latest technology with developments through Angus Australia with genomic testing and can very proudly say we are a Sire Verified Bull Sale Catalogue."- Alec Moore
"It is exciting times in the industry which we are very proud to be part of."
Alec and Jo look forward to welcoming you to their 50th On Property Sale for Weeran Angus on February 28.
Please get in touch with them on 0429 787258 if you would like to be added to the mailing list or follow the Weeran Angus program on social media.