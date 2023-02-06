TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose is only weeks away from making a return to racing after a solid track gallop at her home track last Wednesday.
Tralee Rose, who ran in the last two Melbourne Cups, galloped strongly with stablemate Sirileo Miss, with her work pleasing trainer Symon Wilde.
"Tralee Rose was only pushed out for the last 600-metres," Wilde said. "She's put in a couple of strong track gallops over the last few weeks. We're building up her fitness base to run in staying races over the next few months.
"I'm very happy with how she's progressing. Her best form is in races over 1600 metres or more.
Wilde said the Adelaide Cup in March, which Tralee Rose ran fourth in back in 2021, is the major goal.
"She'll have one or two lead-in runs before the Adelaide Cup," he said. "We'll see how she's progressing if she's not running well in those lead-up races we could retire her. She's a valuable mare - so that has to be taken into account while we see how she's progressing."
Tralee Rose had three runs last year before running 17th in the Melbourne Cup but Wilde said he's prepared to forget some of those starts.
"Things just didn't go right for Tralee Rose last year," Wilde said. "We were sort of playing catch up the whole time. Tralee Rose has been back in work for a while, we're keeping a close eye on her preparation. At this stage it's all good which is really positive."
From her 20 starts Tralee Rose has won six races and collected more than $900,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Meanwhile, Wilde said promising jumper Vangaurd is back in work after sustaining an injury in last year's Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"Vanguard just slipped on the flat in last year's Annual and was out of the race," he said. "He's been in work for a while and is going well. Vanguard is a very good jumper. I'm sure if he never had the mishap in last year's Annual he would have been in the finish."
Vanguard has won four of his six jumps starts including the 2022 Warrnambool Brierly Steeplechase.
IRISH-bred galloper Crosshill made his Australian debut for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell in a flat maiden over 1700 metres last Wednesday but the multiple group one winning trainer has bigger plans for the eight-year-old.
Purcell revealed Crosshill, who ran fourth in the flat race, has been set to run in the $400,000 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 4.
"I went over to England last year and bought Crosshill," he said. "We've just given him time to settle in and mature to our environment. We've schooled him over the jumps and he's a very good jumper. The Grand Annual Steeplechase is his main goal. His whole racing program has been all based around the Grand Annual. I don't think we'll give him another run on the flat.
Purcell said Crosshill was a clean winded horse.
"He's sound and has a very good jumps record overseas," he said. "He won his last jumps start overseas at the Punchestown Festival in Ireland which is really top jumps form. I think he's an exciting jumping prospect for us going forward. He pulled up a treat following his flat run last week which is really encouraging."
Purcell is looking forward to the upcoming jumps season with confidence.
"We've got three proven jumpers and four new ones in the stable going into this jumps season," he said. "Apart from Crosshill there's Instigator who is being set for the Galleywood Hurdle at the May Carnival and Constantinople. He had two jumps starts last year and will derive a lot of improvement out of those outings. Constantinople was a keen jumper last year. We're just hopeful we'll get him to settle in his races this season."
Purcell, who has won various jumps features including the 2008 Grand Annual Steeplechase with Ginolad said he's hopeful one or two of his unraced jumpers may measure up this year.
"It's always good to have new jumpers in the stable," he said. "You just never know when you've got a really good one there. I've got high hopes for one or two to make the mark but we'll just have to wait and see how they perform."
Purcell revealed his potential top flat performer Dashing is back in work and only weeks away from returning to racing.
"Dashing showed us last time in his first campaign that he's going to be a handy horse," he said. "We ran him in a few nice races at the Melbourne Spring Carnival last year and he ran well.
"I'm confident he'll measure up to some nice autumn races in town. We may kick off his campaign with a run in Adelaide in a few weeks time."
Dashing has won more than $74,000 in stakes from his eight starts which include a maiden win at Casterton.
THE Inglis Race Series will be boosted by a game-changing $5m worth of bonuses for eligible horses who win their maiden.
The introduction of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series will see 50 maidens be incentivised with a $100,000 bonus to the winner.
Connections of a winner of a designated maiden will receive the $100,000 bonus if the horse is an Inglis graduate and paid up for the Inglis Race Series. The new concept will see the Inglis Race Series jump to $12.55m in the 2024/25 Australian racing season as all existing races - Inglis Millennium, Inglis Sprint, Inglis Banner, Inglis Nursery, Inglis Bracelet and Inglis Challenge - as well as the Inglis Pink Bonuses will remain.
As part of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series, 50 maidens will be selected to carry the bonus with a focus on NSW and Victoria, while bonuses are also planned for Queensland.
