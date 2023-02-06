The Standard
Inside Racing: Two-time Melbourne Cup runner Tralee Rose back in work

Updated February 6 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde at his stables with Tralee Rose ahead of last year's Melbourne Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose is only weeks away from making a return to racing after a solid track gallop at her home track last Wednesday.

