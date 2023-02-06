"We've got three proven jumpers and four new ones in the stable going into this jumps season," he said. "Apart from Crosshill there's Instigator who is being set for the Galleywood Hurdle at the May Carnival and Constantinople. He had two jumps starts last year and will derive a lot of improvement out of those outings. Constantinople was a keen jumper last year. We're just hopeful we'll get him to settle in his races this season."