A move to opener is paying dividends for an Allansford-Panmure cricketer on the eve of finals.
Hannah Meates celebrated the second half-century of her Warrnambool and District Cricket Association career on Sunday.
The all-rounder, 32, retired on 50 not out as the Gators scored a 62-run win against Cobden.
They will now face Hawkesdale in a semi-final with Nestles and Brierly-Christ Church to meet in the other do-or-die contest.
Meates, who works at The Standard in its advertising team, said the half-century - a patient knock off 45 deliveries - gave her confidence in a new role. It was her second innings opening the batting.
"It was quite motivating and a massive confidence-booster," she said.
"I started off first drop or a bit further down and I was happy to give opening a go.
"This was the first time I faced the first ball and I was a bit stressed about it."
Meates - mother to Tommy - joined the Gators after her former side West Warrnambool withdrew from the competition prior to round one. "I love them; they're very encouraging and I am learning a lot from them and (coach) Simon (Rea)," she said.
She praised the consistent Shannon Johnson for her on-field performances and captain Sarah Richards for providing a welcoming environment.
"She is really consistent with her batting as well, just gets run after run," Meates said.
"She is super reliable."
