Weeran Angus celebrates 50th bull sale Advertising Feature

The Weeran team with top price purchaser from the 2022 Spring Bull sale Lachie McKenzie. From left, Jack Dowell, Lachie McKenzie, Alec Moore, Phil Lynch, Bryce McDonald and Leah Drendel. Picture supplied.

Alec and Jo Moore and the Weeran team are thrilled to be putting on their 50th On Property Bull Sale on February 28 at Weerangourt, Byaduk.



It's quite an achievement across 31 years, with this sale to be their 33rd Autumn Bull Sale, along with 17 Spring Bull Sales.

Alec says about 3,400 bulls have been sold by Weeran Angus in the last 30 years, mostly into Western Victoria, but also NSW and SA.



"There are a couple of families who have purchased bulls in the very first sales, and the next generation are still purchasing bulls from Weeran Angus... that is a great thrill for us," Alec says.

"We have met fantastic people in the industry who have purchased our genetics, and we have enjoyed travelling across Victoria, NSW and South Australia delivering them.



"It's been so interesting to see their operations and chat to the buyers. Everybody has a story!"

Alec says Dick Whale from Independent Breeding and Marketing Service has worked with them for many years assessing their cattle for every sale and assisting with Sire Selection.



"He has been an integral part of our team, and we have seen many changes across the industry," he says.



"We were one of a couple of Angus Studs in this district when we first started our auctions, and now it is a very concentrated area for leading Angus genetics.

"We have embraced the latest technology with developments through Angus Australia with genomic testing and can very proudly say we are a Sire Verified Bull Sale Catalogue."



Alec says this means every bull you purchase at Weeran Angus is what it says it is.



"It is a very honest program," he says.



"The ebv's are the most accurate and precise you can get, so you know exactly what you are buying at Weeran.



"This also enables them to use a number of young yearling bulls to join heifers and then sell them on to the industry as proven sires."

"It is exciting times in the industry which we are very proud to be part of."



Alec and Jo look forward to welcoming you to their 50th On Property Sale for Weeran Angus on February 28.

