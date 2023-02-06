Port Campbell's Steph Hibburt says she is focused on improving as a racer after signing with her first National Road Series team.
Hibburt, who was the sole south-west representative in the Warrnambool Women's Classic on Sunday, finished 24th out of 44 riders in what was her second time contesting the 160km event from Colac to Raglan Parade.
This year's edition was a different experience for the 24-year-old after racing the 2022 event as an individual.
Hibburt is aiming to take her racing to the next level this year after signing with Brisbane-based team - Women's Racing Project - earlier this month.
"For the rest of this year I'd like to get some really good results and improve my ability in to race in these national pelotons," Hibburt told The Standard. "And I'd love to have an opportunity to race overseas."
Hibburt said the Warrnambool Women's Classic race, which passes through her home town of Port Campbell, was one of her favourites on the calendar.
"I love racing on the local roads," she said. "The weather wasn't the best, there was on-and-off rain for most of it. Not the best conditions but still awesome to be racing along there."
She trained in Port Campbell over the summer and heads back to Bendigo next week, where she is in her second year studying medicine at La Trobe University.
I came into it with a background of an athlete and not necessarily as a cyclist.- Steph Hibburt
Prior to racing in the NRS, Hibburt was a dedicated swimmer, triathlete and surf boat rower.
"I came into it with a background of a athlete and not necessarily as a cyclist," she said.
But a coffee chat up with former pro cyclist and Port Campbell-based Shannon Malseed last year was the catalyst for Hibburt's decision to focus on racing.
"She was like, 'why don't you have a go at nationals?'... and 'why don't you get a coach?'," Hibburt said. "I was like if she tells me, that's what I'll do. That was the start of it."
Hibburt was thrilled to have the support of her family - parents Chris and Katy and siblings Robert and Alysa - at Sunday's event. Robert also rode the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic on Saturday.
"They absolutely love it," Hibburt said. "Dad was in the team car (on Sunday). Mum and my brother and sister were in the feed zones so it's definitely a team effort. I couldn't do it with out them."
She also praised her teammates and support crew, who travelled down from Brisbane for the event.
"We've got Maddy Taylor and Brianna Samuhel who were my teammates for this race," she said. "And Cassie and Brendan (Butler) who were the team managers."
