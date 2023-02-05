There was not much I would have changed.- Katie O'Keefe
Warrnambool Mermaids mentor Katie O'Keefe has heaped praise on her talented group of players for the fight and endeavour shown in its narrow semi-final loss against Mt Gambier Lakers on Saturday night.
The Mermaids almost jagged victory in the dying seconds, falling short 48-46 for a place in the CBL South West Women's grand final with the proud coach lauding the young squad for their performance.
"I honestly can't really critique them or find a flaw in their performance other than our shots didn't drop," she said on Sunday.
"Whether it's to take an extra half second to make it, who knows, and sometimes you have good nights, bad nights, but everything else the girls did was great.
"Our defence was lock-down defence, we ran the lanes, we got good shots, and ours weren't dropping unfortunately.
"They just kept fighting back, kept fighting back, so you always go to bed that night wondering what you could have done differently but as a whole with the girls, there was not much I would have changed."
Dakota Crichton and Paiyton Noonan dropped 23 points between them to impress on the night while usual suspects Mia Mills and Matilda Sewell led from the front.
O'Keefe said the squad overall going forward would learn from the loss.
"That's what I said to them after the game, this is just learning and you always learn from a loss," she said.
"It came down to 18 seconds, it was all level and it was just little decisions, and they weren't bad decisions, just not the ones that got them into overtime.
"But from when I played with these girls just a few months back in the Big V championship to now, watching these girls take the lead and nearly grab the win against a very, very good side shows so much maturity in their game.
"They're learning as they go and have gained so much in just three months. They're just so young and there's not many teams that would have a 16-year-old running the point guard spot and know what to do and when to do it."
