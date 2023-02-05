The Standard
Festival-goer fighting for his life after assault at Macarthur

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
February 5 2023
Committee 'deeply saddened' by assault that left man with critical head injury

A man has been airlifted to hospital with a critical head injury following an assault at a festival in Macarthur on Saturday.

