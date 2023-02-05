Old and new friends gathered at Warrnambool's inaugural Sunflower Festival on Saturday to honour the late musician Guy Heath.
The sold-out festival, held behind the F Project in Timor Street, featured a line-up of south-west bands that Guy was friends with, or had featured in over the years.
The 27-year-old died in a car crash near Stonyford in October 2019.
Co-organiser Daniel Unwin said the festival went above and beyond his expectations.
"It was amazing. I was very stoked with how it went," he told The Standard.
"Everyone involved was so willing to help out and everyone that was there as punters were just having the best time. It was great."
Mr Unwin said 400 tickets were sold in the lead up to the event.
"When we were first putting it together, we only aimed for 200 at the Dart and Marlin, and that sold out really quickly," he said.
"We then got offered the bigger space next door and that sold out, too. It was a really good turn out."
Mr Unwin said he was overwhelmed with emotion on the day.
"I had a bit of a moment at the end of the night when I just stood back and looked around," he said.
"Everyone was just smiling and hugging and having a good time.
"I thought 'this is exactly how (Guy) would have wanted it'. It was very, very overwhelming."
All proceeds from Sunflower Festival will be donated to music industry charity Support Act, which delivers crisis relief services to musicians, managers, crew and music workers.
