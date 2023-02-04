It's been six years since Warrnambool Bowls Club division one player Jon Clegg picked up a lawn bowl for the first time and says there is just one regret during his time in the sport.
"Like many bowlers, I thought I'd start when I'd get a bit older but wished I'd started earlier," he said on the rinks of Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon during his side's Western District Playing Area clash against Terang Blue.
"I just wished I'd got into it much earlier, it's just such a fantastic game."
The popular club member said as soon as he gave lawn bowls a try he was "hooked".
"I had a friend who I fished with a lot and he forever kept saying for me to come in and give it a go," he said.
"I used to mock him a bit until it got to a point where I thought I might as well give it a go.
"I got absolutely hooked. The social aspect is the main thing, it's an incredibly social game.
"I've been in lots of different clubs and stuff before, and not just this club but most of them are so supportive and inclusive and they're wonderful organisations to be a part of."
He added the competitive nature of the game made for a unique environment to play in.
"It is a lot of fun but it does mean you have to really concentrate on what you're doing," he said.
"Sometimes you do have to put the social aspect and the fun of it to the side.
"There's comment and chat but you do make sure you have to get the bowls down there because it is very competitive.
"You're competing against yourself in a way because you want to get the right bowl."
Clegg, who played for Warrnambool Blue in a huge 91-28 win against the visitors on Saturday, said the team was "fun" to be involved in.
His rink of Kelvin Lilley, Alan Sullivan and skip Ivan Cross scored the biggest victory of the day, winning 42 shots to six in a dominant performance.
"I've been in a few different teams this year, the Blues are such a fun team to play with because we've got two division one teams with the Gold team," he said.
"The Gold team have some really, really top players but we're (Blue) doing really well and have done extremely well this year which is great."
Aside from Warrnambool Blues' 63-shot win, it was a fascinating round of action as finals creeps closer in division one.
City Memorial Red remains undefeated but faced a stern challenge from Warrnambool Gold, holding on to win 55-53 under the dome but will likely meet with its rivals in coming weeks.
Lawn Tennis Red got the job done in a 69-65 win against Dennington Jets at home, Koroit Blue was too strong for Port Fairy Red winning 80-61, Mortlake Blue was in fine form against Timboon Gold to walk away 77-43 victors and Dunkeld Blue drew 59-59 with City Memorial Gold.
There is just one round left to play before Western District Playing Area division one finals kick-off, with City Memorial Red, Warrnambool Gold, City Memorial Gold, Mortlake Blue and Port Fairy Red occupying the top-five.
Koroit Blue sits in sixth position, with Dennington Jets and Warrnambool Blue in seventh and eighth.
