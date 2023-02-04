The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool Bowls Club bowler Jon Clegg going strong after six years in the sport

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 4 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Clegg has been playing lawn bowls for six years and is loving his time in the sport. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It's been six years since Warrnambool Bowls Club division one player Jon Clegg picked up a lawn bowl for the first time and says there is just one regret during his time in the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.