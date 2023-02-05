Kane Richards was thrilled to give his team its first win of the weekend in the men's criterium after its Melbourne to Warrnambool race journey "didn't quite go to plan".
The Queenslander won the sprint to the finish line in the 50-minute criterium around Raglan Parade on Sunday, making it a one-two for ARA Skip Capital with teammate Declan Trezise in second. Team BridgeLane rider Nicholas White finished third.
Trezise was the fastest ARA rider in Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool in 17th - and sole representative in the top 30 - with Richards finishing 82nd.
Richards, 26, said his team's plan for Sunday's criterium, which saw a pre-race downpour, was to "stay at the front and out of trouble" and have numbers in every move. Then, he executed a long drawn-out sprint in the hope no-one would get over the top of him.
"To come out and have a good crack today and have a good win was nice," he said. "I think 35 minutes in our little break went off the front and didn't see the bunch until the last lap.
"Just had to make sure we had someone in there, a good combo where whoever it was could win from that break which ended up happening."
Richards, who works at a bike shop on the Gold Coast, has enjoyed a strong summer of racing, finishing fifth at nationals before racing his first world-tour event, the Cadel Evans Road Race.
He will now prepare to race for ARA in Europe from April, while he is undecided on the Oceania Road Championships in Queensland.
