Ballarat's Liam White wins 2023 Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Liam White (middle) with a thumbs up after taking out the Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Ballarat cyclist has put a "rough few months of injuries" behind him by taking out this year's 76km Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap.

