A Ballarat cyclist has put a "rough few months of injuries" behind him by taking out this year's 76km Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap.
Liam White, in his first major race back from elbow surgery, was first over the line for team CCACHE x Par Kur ahead of Warrnambool talent Darcy Worrall and Blackburn's Vaughan Bowman in third.
White, 28, suffered a broken elbow after a large crash while criterium racing in the United States last year.
"I've was over there for a season with ButcherBox Cycling team based out of Boston," he said. "I had to get surgery on my elbow and also my hand.
"It's been a rough few months and I didn't actually, probably going back two months ago... I was up in the air with what race I would do and when I would return."
While said once he starting training, a return to competition was the logical step.
"I don't ride a bike to train, I ride to race," he said.
Starting in the scratch group, a cross head-wind played into White's hands as he aimed to reduce the time gap.
"We ended up catching the front with 20-25km to go," he said. "I've been racing for a fair while now so you start to know your strengths and you start to do this finish enough that you know where to sprint from."
White said he would now look to race with CCACHE x Par Kur in Asia in the coming months, though full-time work commitments as an occupational therapist would dictate how much.
"Working full-time you've got to balance that with racing in your annual leave," he said.
White said he was thrilled to race so close to home in Warrnambool, and credited organisers Karin Jones and KSJ events for putting on a great event.
"To me it's probably the second most enjoyable race of the year," he said. "Nationals is the only one that competes against it literally because its in my home town."
Meanwhile, Worrall said he was lucky to have the legs in a sprint to the finish line to hold on for second place after a tough race in windy conditions.
This year was the first time Worrall has competed in his home-town event but insists it was always on the cards.
The 21-year-old previously raced with Norwood in Adelaide while studying before moving back to Warrnambool 18 months ago.
Worrall said he would be keeping a keen eye on Royal Bikes riders, where younger brother Eddie works, throughout the longer Melbourne to Warrnambool race.
"Everyone in that Royal Bikes team we'd love to see go really well," he said.
Meanwhile Port Fairy's Cadel Howie was the fastest rider under 19, while Bowman was the quickest masters rider.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
