Camperdown coach Jye McLaughlin believes that each remaining round will be a challenge as his side vies to lock up a South West Cricket finals-spot.
Camperdown host Bookaar on Saturday, with only half-a-game separating the fourth-placed Lakers from the Pelicans in sixth.
"It's going to be a very tight finish... but we're looking forward to the challenge," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said the Pelicans were a "class side" which would need to be limited after Simon Baker (178 runs) and Tim Fitzgerald (76) put on a batting masterclass last round.
"We've put the plans in place to try and negate them as best as we can," he said.
McLaughlin praised his side's crop of up-and-coming players, including bowler James O'Neill, wicketkeeper-batsman Dom Absalom, along with Ethan Coates and Harry Sumner, the latter having taken over the captaincy from McLaughlin post-Christmas.
"He's 20-years-old and taken it in his stride and done a really good job," McLaughlin said of Sumner.
Absalom and Coates also impressed with a late-order partnership against Heytesbury Rebels last round.
"It was really good to watch them compile a good partnership of 50 late in the game which got us to a competitive total," he said.
"They should be proud of their efforts but they know not to rest on their laurels as well and we've got a big game this weekend."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
