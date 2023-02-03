Warrnambool and District Cricket Association makes call on weekend games

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has postponed Saturday's division one round 15 fixture due to unplayable turf wickets.
The association announced three of its division one turf wickets would not be suitable ahead of Saturday's games, with a fourth also in the balance due to covers blowing off and unfavourable weather in the past 24 hours.
The match committee has rescheduled the round's matches to take place on Saturday, March 4.
Division two, three and four matches are expected to proceed as planned.
South West Cricket division one games are also expected to go ahead at this stage.
