The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Mortlake equestrian Hayden Parker represents Australia in showjumping triumph over New Zealand

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake show jumper Hayden Parker (far right) and his Australian team defeated New Zealand. Picture supplied

(I'm) really happy, it went really well. It was a really good experience and great opportunities can come from it. They hadn't won since 2017 so we were determined to win.

- Hayden Parker

Emerging Mortlake equestrian Hayden Parker is thrilled to have played a part in a drought-breaking showjumping win for Australia against New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.