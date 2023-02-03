(I'm) really happy, it went really well. It was a really good experience and great opportunities can come from it. They hadn't won since 2017 so we were determined to win.- Hayden Parker
Emerging Mortlake equestrian Hayden Parker is thrilled to have played a part in a drought-breaking showjumping win for Australia against New Zealand.
From January 27 to 29, the talented 17-year-old represented the Australian Trans-Tasman young rider team in the Larsen Sawmilling Gisborne Showjumping Championships in New Zealand, with the Aussies defeating the Kiwis for the first time since 2017.
Parker was delighted by the result.
"Yeah, (I'm) really happy, it went really well," he told The Standard.
"It was a really good experience and great opportunities can come from it.
"They hadn't won since 2017 so we were determined to win and gave it our best."
The Mortlake native was selected for the side following a strong performance for the Victorian team late last year.
Of the 61 riders that applied to represent Australia at the Gisborne Championships only four were picked.
Parker was the only Victorian, with the other three hailing from New South Wales.
He said he would learn from the valuable experience.
"I learned a fair bit, it's a lot different over there," he said.
"With the teams it's just all the points and riding borrowed horses and not your own, it's a lot harder."
The youngster praised the opposition.
"They were nice and they put up a pretty good fight," he said.
Parker's international success caps off an impressive six months for the rider after he received the Jumping Young Rider of the Year for 2022, at the Equestrian Victoria Awards in August.
He arrived home from New Zealand on Monday and on Thursday was back in the saddle in Boneo on the Mornington Peninsula, contesting the GDP Classic - which runs across four days.
Following that he will prepare for the Victorian titles at the end of April, where he is hoping to defend his crown.
Parker is currently completing his year 12 studies online and is so far managing to balance his schoolwork and his sporting commitments.
"It's pretty easy because I just do all my horse stuff first and then go inside and do my school work," he said.
Once he finishes his schooling, the teenager said he would "love to go on with" his showjumping career and holds Olympic ambitions.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.