Stage two of the redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital is a priority for new Western Victoria upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora.
The former Warrnambool mayor won a seat in the Legislative Council (LC) at the November state election.
"My priorities are to deliver the election commitments and pre-existing projects of the Andrews government and meeting the communities of the western Victoria region," she told The Standard.
She said this included implementing the Family Violence Royal Commission, early childhood and TAFE reforms, carbon neutrality, Treaty and local projects.
She said her first sitting weeks likely involved learning the LC'S standing orders and understanding the procedures and conventions of the Victorian Parliament.
"I may or may not have an opportunity to speak in the first few sitting weeks," Ms Ermacora said.
In her inaugural speech at the opening of the 60th Parliament of Victoria on December 20, she said having a Labor office in Warrnambool was "almost revolutionary".
"I'm confident our community will appreciate greater access to government," Ms Ermacora said.
She said she was proud of the state government's approach to the region.
"The massive investment in the Warrnambool Base Hospital, and mental health, the rebuilding of the TAFE sector, which has been transformative especially in small towns where it costs more to deliver vital skills to country people," she said. Another example was the regional rail upgrade.
"Capping daily V/Line fares to metropolitan fares is a massive recognition by our government it costs more to live in the country," she said.
"This initiative alone will make it vastly cheaper for outer regional individuals and families to visit Melbourne for work, health and enjoyment."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
