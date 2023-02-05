The Standard
New Warrnambool Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora shares her priorities for Parliament

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:15am, first published 8:00am
Former Warrnambool mayor Jacinta Ermacora shares her priorities as a Labor upper house MP. Picture by Sean McKenna

Stage two of the redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital is a priority for new Western Victoria upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora.

