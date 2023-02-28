$100,000 surety lodged so trainer on sex charges can return to New Zealand

UPDATED, Tuesday, 1.17pm:
A $100,000 surety has been lodged with the Warrnambool court which will allow a former Hamilton race horse trainer charged with sex offences to return to New Zealand.
Craig Thornton, 56, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, February 3, where he successfully applied to vary his bail conditions.
Mr Thornton's barrister Damian Sheales on Tuesday said he had recently received an email confirming that the surety had been lodged and the bail conditions were now varied.
Mr Thornton faces sex assault charges arising out of one incident, but a charge of attempted rape has been withdrawn by the prosecution.
Previously Mr Sheales said Mr Thornton was strongly contesting the charges, which the barrister said would go to trial in the county court.
It has not been confirmed who lodged the $100,000 surety.
