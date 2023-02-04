A limited offering of mental health support for young people across Southern Grampians Shire will be alleviated when a new centre opens in Hamilton this year.
Headspace - which currently services two schools in the town once per week - announced it would move to establish a physical building by December where services would be available for free or at low-cost.
The service would be accessible by people aged 12 to 25 years old and would be operated by Brophy Family and Youth Services, which has run the Warrnambool centre for 14 years.
Western Victoria Primary Health Network chief executive officer Rowena Clift said she was pleased the experienced organisation had been awarded the tender.
"WVPHN and our partners at headspace National are very excited that headspace Hamilton has now been given the green light," she said.
"Breaking down barriers for young people accessing mental health support and helping foster better relationships with their natural support networks is key to the health and wellbeing of our youth.
"We are proud to be providing even greater access to appropriate mental health care for them."
Headspace acting CEO Julia Smith added young people had been facing a particularly challenging time.
"The past few years have been challenging for many young people, including young people living in regional areas," she said.
"In tough times, young people in Hamilton and surrounding areas can turn to headspace for support with their mental health.
"Young people are resilient and with the right support can get back on track."
Brophy CEO Francis Broekman said the organisation was ready to help where possible.
"It was a privilege to be awarded the opportunity to deliver the headspace model in Hamilton which will offer many young people early intervention mental health strategies to build confidence, self-esteem and life skills towards reaching their goals and aspirations."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
