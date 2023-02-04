The Standard
Headspace set to open physical centre in Hamilton by December

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 4 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
Headspace has announced it will open a physical centre in Hamilton by December this year.

A limited offering of mental health support for young people across Southern Grampians Shire will be alleviated when a new centre opens in Hamilton this year.

