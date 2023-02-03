The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Council agenda reveals overspend on project that was claimed to be under budget

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Reid Oval redevelopment has finished up being $125,000 over budget despite previous claims the $10.7 million spend was under budget and on time.

Financial papers have revealed there has been a $125,000 overspend on Warrnambool City Council's $10.7 million Reid Oval redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.