Financial papers have revealed there has been a $125,000 overspend on Warrnambool City Council's $10.7 million Reid Oval redevelopment.
That's despite previous claims by councillors the project was under budget and on time.
According to Monday's Warrnambool City Council agenda, the Reid Oval project is higher than forecast by $125,000 due to an overspend on bollard installation, asphalting of car parks and an additional perimeter path and retaining wall.
In the past current mayor Debbie Arnott, who was also chairperson of the redevelopment committee, has said the Reid Oval was under budget and on schedule.
In July 2021 Reid Oval committee Cr Debbie Arnott said: "It's going really well. It's well under budget and on schedule. The team working on the project have done an outstanding job."
On December 15, 2021, Cr Arnott said: "The perimeter path was in the initial project scope but was included as an option to ensure the project could be delivered on budget. As there have been no unexpected budget overruns, the path has been able to be included. The path will make the full perimeter of the oval accessible for everyone and improve the amenity of the site overall."
At the official opening on April 29 last year then Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie thanked the many parties responsible for a terrific outcome.
"A project of this magnitude is years in the making, and to borrow a sporting cliché, this win is a team effort," she said. "Despite the complexities of such a large project, not to mention the significant impact of COVID-19, the Reid Oval redevelopment was completed on time and under budget."
That was despite the first game of cricket being played at Reid Oval on January 22 last year after initial plans to play at the revamped venue at the start of the season from mid-November.
The council has been contacted for comment.
Long-time senior journalist
