A piece of history has made its way back to Mortlake about 150 years after it was used in the region.
The item is a timber Royal Mail Mortlake to Warrnambool sign.
It had been housed about 400 kilometres from Mortlake, in the possession of the Numurkah and District Historical Society.
The group has now handed the sign over to the Mortlake and District Historical Society.
MDHS vice president and chief researcher Craige Proctor said this could be the first time in 100 to 150 years the sign had been in Mortlake.
"My research has revealed this mail run was operating in the 1860s with the coach and mail and passengers leaving Mortlake on Tuesdays and Fridays at 4am and arriving in Warrnambool at 10.30am," he said.
"In 1869 this service was being operated by a Mr Gleeson."
He said the sign could also have belonged to a Cobb & Co. coach.
MDHS secretary Jill Clingan said the group was unaware the sign existed.
