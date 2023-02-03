The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Royal Mail sign returned to Mortlake

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
February 3 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake and District Historical Society secretary Jill Clingan with the Royal Mail sign believed to be in its original condition. Picture by Sean McKenna

A piece of history has made its way back to Mortlake about 150 years after it was used in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.