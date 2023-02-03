With a deep scoring sheet and a sound defence, the Warrnambool Mermaids are poised to push for their third-straight Country Basketball League grand final appearance under coach Katie O'Keefe.
But to get there - and go one better after back-to-back losses in the decider - they'll need to outplay Mount Gambier on the road in a tough semi-final on Saturday night.
With a roster largely filled by teenagers, O'Keefe is taking a full bench to Mount Gambier, though Molly McKinnon (overseas) and Molly McLaren (injury) are unavailable. The Mermaids have dropped both matches to the Lakers this season, yet they weren't blowouts, with a four-point loss on the road in round six coming off the back of a second-half fade-out. O'Keefe said their rivals were a "well-drilled" team with several stand out players.
"They go to their bench and don't lose much," O'Keefe said. "When you've got a team that deep you're hard to beat, but we're also one of those teams where I can go to the bench."
One weapon up Warrnambool's sleeve is Dakota Crichton, who is yet to face Mt Gambier after joining the Mermaids mid-season. A Victorian representative player, Crichton has scored double figures in her last five starts.
"You can imagine at the start, she comes in a bit nervous and timid and she's just, every time come out of that shell," O'Keefe said. "She's just been brilliant for this team. There is not many people who have come to Warrnambool of her size and speed and she fits in with us beautifully."
Another offensive talent has been Paiyton Noonan. The 16-year-old leads the Mermaids for scoring - and is top 10 in the league - with 131 points from nine of 12 games. Of that, 87 have come from behind the arc and a season-high 30 points against Portland in round 11 saw the teenager sink 10-of-11 three-point attempts. But in a bid to become more multi-dimensional, the Warrnambool College student has put more focus into defence.
"That's what I normally do (shoot), so I'm just trying to explore things I wouldn't normally do," she said.
Noonan believes that defensive-mindedness comes in handy when shots aren't falling and she can contribute elsewhere by rebounding or assisting a player's shot.
"Everyone on the team can shoot the ball really well and score," she said. "We're not really dependant on one person so it doesn't matter if one person's having a bit of an off game."
O'Keefe told her players to "look to be scorers", though the defensive-minded mentor affirmed they also know to get court time, they must play defence.
"To watch Paiyton (Noonan) score 10 from 11 shooting, it's magic," she said. "But she's also consistent, she's not just doing it one game, she's consistently knocking the three down."
Everyone plays a role under O'Keefe, with sister Susie Morris becoming an important lockdown defender while teenager Mia Mills has impressed running the point. Meanwhile, Cigi Lual is finding the form she had prior to a broken finger sustained in the 2022 Big V season.
"I can have a different starting five every game, and this year I've done that," O'Keefe said. "It gives everyone a chance to learn how to start and or learn how to come off the bench."
Helping train the Mermaids this summer has been experienced coach and O'Keefe's father, Peter Davis.
Davis has seen first-hand the "talented" team get better as the season progressed.
"From what they were like two months ago, they're just getting more mature and becoming a much better and cohesive team," he said. "They're really well grounded in a lot of the things they need to do. From our point of view, it's more about getting the cohesive group on the floor so when the five are out there, they're not five individuals... and that makes such a big difference."
Noonan, who was part of last year's losing grand final to Portland, believes her teammates have the motivation required to win the flag.
"We weren't salty but we really thought we could have done better in the grand final (last year)," she said. "There is more fire to do better this season."
There is also added incentive of playing a home grand final if the Mermaids win Saturday's semi-final.
"Coming off the Big V grand final and to possibly get a crowd like that again, would be just awesome," O'Keefe said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
