Allansford-Panmure off-spinner Simon Richardson is flourishing in an unfamiliar role this season.
The Gators recruit, who joined the club at the start of the season from South West Cricket outfit Camperdown, is the leading wicket-taker across Warrnambol and District cricket division one, with 21 scalps from nine matches.
Richardson has embraced his role bowling most of his overs at the end of the innings, something which he hadn't typically done in the past.
"I used to be first change at other clubs," he told The Standard.
"It is a bit different but for me I see it as a good challenge because I want batsmen to attack me and what not and that's where I thrive as a bowler."
The death-overs specialist is pleased with his prolific output so far but admitted he was just happy to play his part in the side.
He credited his teammates for his success, saying a lot of his wickets were the result of good catches.
Coming from the South West Cricket Association - where he played all of his previous cricket - Richardson has relished the challenge of playing in a new competition.
"In some cases it's very similar, in others it's a whole other grade," he said.
"In saying that, I am enjoying it. It's just something different, I needed a change and it's been a good learning curve coming over to the Warrnambool district."
Richardson is enjoying life at his new club and praised its junior program which his son Xavier is a part of.
"The club's great, I've got Xavier - he's eight and he's playing under 11s as well - that's one of the main reasons we actually came over, just to get him into cricket," he said.
"He absolutely loves cricket. Just with the junior program that Allansford have got, that tied in really well with us."
The Gators are seemingly finals bound, placed third on the ladder with four regular season rounds to play and are in the midst of a three-match winning streak.
The star tweaker is happy with where the side sits late in the season and views it as a premiership contender.
"We were predicted to be down the bottom end of the ladder but we all knew where we stood as a team and it's just starting to show now which is good," he said.
"It's actually a pretty even comp, the top six, seven, or eight, so we're sitting third at the minute. We see ourselves being able to be right up at the top-end come finals time hopefully."
The Gators were due to face 11th-placed Port Fairy on Saturday before it was rescheduled due to rain.
They then play games against Mortlake (fifth), Merrivale (8th) and Nestles (second) round out their home-and-away season.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
