Sunday send:

Dear valued subscriber,
This week financial papers revealed there has been a $125,000 overspend on Warrnambool City Council's $10.7 million Reid Oval redevelopment.
That's despite previous claims by councillors the project was under budget and on time.
The council says it has initiated discussions with the region's First Nations Peoples about making the Australia Day event a stronger reflection of what it is to be an Australian.
Lyndoch Living's new acting chief executive officer has made key organisational changes as the service seeks to get its finances back on track.
Lyndoch's 2022 annual report, published this week, revealed substantial losses on a balance sheet that has been in decline for the past few years. The headline figure was a $5.7 million loss in total comprehensive income thanks to a $2.9m operational deficit and $2.6m in depreciation costs.
A new pilot program from Warrnambool's Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre aims to bring medical care to the most vulnerable members of the community.
The service will devote a three-person team to work two days a week with people in the community experiencing homelessness.
Supporters have tied colourful ribbons to the fence of Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church in a display of solidarity for survivors of child sexual abuse on the day of Cardinal George Pell's funeral.
A Warrnambool woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she tied the ribbons to the fence at the church at 11am on Thursday - the starting time of Pell's funeral in Sydney.
Warrnambool's hockey association has secured the rights to host a national event as well as the $140,000 it needed to ensure the $600,000 project to upgrade the pitch could go ahead.
The late Reg Dumesny was farewelled this week, after he tragically died in a single-vehicle car crash near Timboon on January 22.
Fatal accidents on rural 100km/h roads remain a major concern for police road safety chiefs, with three in the south-west over the past two weeks.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa is urging people to take regular rest breaks and take care on unfamiliar roads.
The Moyne Shire Council has decided to write to the state government asking for $50,000, three years after the money was offered.
The sum was proposed as a grant to four Victorian councils, including Moyne Shire, in 2019 by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, to cover the cost of independent noise testing on controversial wind farms.
It comes as councillors voted unanimously to object to the proposed Mt Fyans Wind Farm north of Mortlake.
Playgroups have traditionally been the domain of mums and bubs, but a Warrnambool City Council trial aimed at dads was so successful it has become permanent.
And it is not just dads and their kids that are bonding during the sessions, it has provided an opportunity for dads to form friendships - especially for those that are fairly new to Warrnambool.
After 40 years leading Warrnambool and District Pipes and Drums band, Donald Blair is retiring from the role of pipe major.
And while he will still volunteer his time to teach the instrument and play with the band at community events, stepping down from the top job will leave big shoes to fill - or perhaps big lungs to fill.
It was a wet start to February, with rain lashing the region this week.
An emerging footballer who suffered a "big scare" when he sustained a serious neck injury in the off-season is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.
Cobden's Matty Kemp - one of the Hampden league club's senior players - said an off-field accident on December 10 where he landed on his head left him with a fractured C1 vertebrae.
After last weekend's Grand Annual Sprintcar classic, accommodation venues in Warrnambool are starting to sell out a year in advance, with back-to-back speedway meetings booked in 2024 set to draw even more visitors to the city.
It is also expected to inject $10 million into the local economy - $2 million more than usual.
Until next week, stay safe and take care,
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.