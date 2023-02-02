Guns and cannabis plants seized in police raids

Information from the public has led to two drug raids in the Portland district and the seizure of more than 20 cannabis plants during the past couple of days.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said that on Friday morning a 42-year-old Portland man was assisting police with inquiries
On Thursday Portland police detectives and uniform officers executed a drug, firearms and poisons search warrant at a Francis Street address about 2pm.
There they found five cannabis plants ranging from 50cm to 60cm tall.
The 42-year-old is expected to be charged and bailed with cultivating, possessing and using cannabis.
He will appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a later date.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the plants were "fairly" mature.
"Crucial information from the public led to the execution of the search warrant, where we found five cannabis plants planted in the back yard," he said.
On Wednesday Portland detectives and uniform officers from Dartmoor and Heywood executed a separate warrant at an Ascot Street address in Dartmoor.
There they located two firearms - a .22 calibre rifle and a shotgun.
Police also seized 19 cannabis plants, again ranging between 50cm and 60cm tall.
A 23-year-old Dartmoor man has been charged with eight offences, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, as well as other drug and other weapons offences.
He's been bailed to appear in Portland court on July 25.
"We are very happy to have two firearms off the streets," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"Information from the public was behind the seizure of 24 cannabis plants. Without that crucial information police members can not best do our jobs.
"Anyone with information about drugs or other serious crime is requested to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.