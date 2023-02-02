Access to Port Fairy's Griffiths Island has been closed to the public due to dangerous coastal conditions.
A Moyne Shire spokesperson said council officers made the decision first thing on Friday morning "due to rough seas and poor weather conditions".
"The decision has been made for public safety and we ask people not to access the island," the spokesperson said.
Unseasonably cold, stormy weather has slammed the south-west coast over the past 24 hours, with wind gusts of 65 km/h and 35 mm of rain since 9 am on Thursday.
Council officers noted 6.3 m swells off the Port Fairy coast, combined with a 0.9 m tide and storm surge. Using data from previous events they calculated rising water would make the access path to the island extremely unsafe.
The council spokesperson said it wasn't clear when the island would reopen to the public.
"The situation is being monitored and updates will be provided via Moyne Shire Council's social media pages."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.