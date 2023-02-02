The Standard
The 46-year-old man has been the subject of an extensive manhunt for the past fortnight

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 8:17am
Alleged career crook put on corrections order in December now back in custody after manhunt

A serial thief put on a corrections order in mid-December despite being deemed unsuitable by corrections staff is now back in custody.

