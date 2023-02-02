Alleged career crook put on corrections order in December now back in custody after manhunt

A serial thief put on a corrections order in mid-December despite being deemed unsuitable by corrections staff is now back in custody.
The 46-year-old was arrested late Thursday by Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives after a manhunt that had been going on for the past fortnight.
The man was wanted for questioning in relation to thefts and burglaries that had been committed in Warrnambool during the past couple of weeks.
A member of the public provided crucial information to police on Thursday afternoon that led to the man being tracked down on Thursday night.
That was after an extensive search in Warrnambool and Framlingham at the home of known associates in recent days.
The man was arrested, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
He's been charged with 12 offences, including aggravated burglary, theft and deceptions, attempted burglary where he tore down CCTV, a burglary at the Friendly Societies' Park, theft from a vehicle and breaching bail.
It's alleged he was involved in a motorbike crash while awaiting sentencing in December when he had a bail condition to not drive a vehicle.
Police are expected to strongly oppose bail, claiming the alleged offender is a high risk of continuing to commit crimes.
The man was sentenced to complete an 18-month community corrections order on December 14 despite Office Of Corrections staff finding the alleged offender was a high risk of breaching the order.
The man had by then served 302 days in custody and the magistrate said if given a more lengthy jail term there was no guarantee the man would be granted parole.
At that hearing the man pleaded guilty to stealing a truck, bobcat and series of cars during home invasions.
He was originally charged with 53 offences relating to property worth $300,000, but some of those allegations were withdrawn by police.
The man is well known to police.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.